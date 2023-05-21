Nigerian President Buhari discloses what he’ll miss when his tenure ends

Nigerian president, Mahamudu Buhari

As President Muhammadu Buhari exits office in less than nine days, he has stated that one of the things he would miss is the good people he has worked with during his tenure.

Spokesman, Femi Adeshina confirmed that the President made this known in London in his weekly article titled ‘The Good in Goodbye.’

“In London two weeks ago, I and some of our media colleagues in the State House had asked the President what he would miss most when he leaves office,” Adeshina said.

Buhari responded:

“I’ll miss good people that we have worked together in the past eight years, like some of you here.”

He added that his is ready to leave the Aso Villa on May 26, and he has packed his bags. Buhari said he is leaving a fulfilled man.

“My job is done, my bags are packed, and I’m ready to go. When I step out of the Presidential Villa on Friday, May 26, 2023, it would be the last as an insider. If I ever return, it would be as a visitor.

“My name would have to be first sent to the lobby station, I would go through security screening, before being granted access. And that is a place I’d driven in and out freely in the past eight years. Yes, the only thing constant in life is change. I leave happily, fulfilled, and I say there’s a lot of good in goodbye,” Buhari said.