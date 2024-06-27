Nigerian singer Simi joins Kenya the fight against Finance Bill

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has lent her voice to the ongoing Finance Bill hike protests in Kenya.

Reacting via her X handle on Tuesday night Simi declared her support for the demonstrators.

She wrote that “It is both powerful and heartbreaking for people to have to fight and die for freedom and rights.

“I stand with the people of Kenya. It is both powerful and heartbreaking for people to have to fight and die for freedoms and right. Godspeed and Strength. (Hash tag ) RejectFinanceBill2024.

In a series of other posts, she wrote: “Wow”. When you have had enough, the fight is almost inevitable.

“African leaders –haven’t you done enough?

“I can’t wait for the day Africa is not a weapon fashioned against Africans. All of this amazing Black power and human resource, but the majority are not likely to thrive unless they run”.

Kenyan youths are marching against Finance Bill in widespread demonstrations tagged ‘RejectFinanceBill2024’.

Five people were shot dead and dozens wounded after police clashed with protesters who stormed the parliament building in Nairobi on Tuesday.