Nigerians Express Concerns as Veteran Actor, Mr. Ibu Marks Birthday In Hospital Bed

Nigerians have expressed concern over the health of veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, following a video of the actor in a hospital bed on his 63rd birthday.

We reports that the comic actor shared a video of himself via Instagram on Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends who came to celebrate him.

In the video, everyone could be seen singing a birthday song for the actor who was dressed in a hospital gown.

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jazmine Okafor, shared the video on her Instagram post, adding that the man has been sick for the past two weeks.

The condition of the actor who has been in and out of the hospital since last year has sparked various reactions from fans across social media, with many wishing him a quick recovery.