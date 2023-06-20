Nigeria’s Kano state declares state of emergency over phone theft

Officials in the northern Nigerian state of Kano declared a state of emergency on Monday over phone snatching and other criminal activities in Kano city, local media report.

The assembly expressed their concerns over rising incidents of phone snatching, shoplifting, drug abuse and other crimes they said were threatening the city’s peaceful environment.

In a debate of the motion sponsored by the majority leader in parliament, members of the assembly agreed there was an urgent need to address the situation before it worsens.

The assembly adopted the motion urging the state government to take all measures to ensure the perpetrators of the crimes were apprehended and brought to justice.