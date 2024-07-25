NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT AFRAID OF UPCOMING PROTESTS, WARNS YOUTH NOT TO JOIN ‘SINISTER PROTESTS



Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has urged young people not to join nationwide cost-of-living protests planned for next week, saying they are the work of “sinister” people “capitalising” on the country’s economic woes.



Organisers are said to have drawn inspiration from events in Kenya.



Protesters in the East African nation are now calling on President William Ruto to resign after winning key demands – including the scrapping of planned tax rises and the dismissal of almost the entire cabinet.



Nigeria’s last mass demonstration was three years ago, against a reviled police unit accused of extra-judicial killings.



The #EndSARS movement achieved its aim of disbanding the force but was met with a violent crackdown in which dozens of protesters were killed.



As demonstrations planned for 1 August in Nigeria draw nearer, President Tinubu has urged organisers to drop their plans.



BBC