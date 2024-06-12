NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT TINUBU FALLS OVER DURING CEREMONY

(BBC) Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has slipped and fallen over at an official event to mark 25 years of democracy in the country.

The president, 72, fell as he climbed the steps on a vehicle which was supposed to take him around Eagle Square in the capital, Abuja.

He had to be helped to get back to his feet.

One of his aides described it as a “mild misstep” and said the president had been able to continue with the rest of the programme.

“He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues” wrote presidential aide Dada Olusegun on X.

Mr Tinubu’s closest challenger during last year’s election, Atiku Abubakar, expressed his sympathy.

“I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him,” he wrote on X.

Popular politician and activist Shehu Sani said it was no big deal, and that the incident showed the president is no different to anyone else.

“Not Just President Tinubu, anyone alive can trip and fall; it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals.”