Nine arrested for vote tempering in Liberia

Nine temporary staff, who were helping oversee Liberia’s October 10, 2023, presidential and parliamentary polls have been arrested.

The election commission reported that the nine temporal staff were arrested for vote tampering and electoral malpractices.

National Elections Commission Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lassanah told journalists in Monrovia that the temporary staff were arrested in Grand Cape Mount County and Montserrado County.

But she reassured Liberians “that the attempted malpractices were corrected and they in no way affected the outcome of the elections”.

With almost all the votes counted in the presidential election, incumbent George Weah and former Vice-President Joseph Boakai are neck-and-neck and the election is expected to go into a run-off.