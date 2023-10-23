Nine Britons have died in Hamas attack on Israel

Based on the prime minister‘s spokesperson, Hamas’s assault on Israel has resulted in the deaths of nine individuals from Britain.

Seven more people are still not found after the attack from Gaza into Israel on October 7.

Until yesterday, the authorities said that seven people from Britain were confirmed dead, and nine were still missing.

A person who speaks for the prime minister said: ‘We can now say for certain that at least nine people from Britain were sadly killed in the terrorist attacks last week.

Seven more British people cannot be found. Some of them might be dead or taken by force.

The UK government has not said how many British people are being held as hostages by Hamas. However, Rishi Sunak, while he was in Israel on Thursday, met two families who have a loved one being kept captive in Gaza.