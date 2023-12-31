ELECTORAL CHAOS: Nine Opposition Candidates Call On Congolese Population To Reject Results From Fraudulent Elections

Nine opposition candidates including popular figures Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu and Dénis Mukwenge have jointly demanded for the cancellation of the 2023 General Elections to pave way for a more organized process.

In a joint-statement issued this Sunday, the opposition presidential candidates have called on the Congolese population to mobilize and protest against electoral fraud noted during the 20th December polls.

Katumbi, Fayulu and Mukwenge alongside other candidates including Augustin Matata Ponyo, Seth Kikuni, Delly Sesanga, Franck Diongo, Floribet Anzuluni and Theodore Ngoy issued their declaration at the Centre d’Etudes Pour l’Action Sociale (CEPAS) in Kinshasa.

The candidates have expressed their dissatisfaction over the severe fraud and cheating observed during the electoral process.

Some of the irregularities noted included the violations of electoral law by the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) who called for “the illegal continuation” of voting for six days, existence of parallel polling stations, control of voting machines by the regime’s candidates among other anomalies.

The opposition candidates have since urged the Congolese population to protest against the fraudulent presidential results as soon as they are announced by CENI.

The joint-statement by the opposition candidates comes after CENI revealed it was set to announce the provisional results of the presidential election this Sunday afternoon.-DRC News Today