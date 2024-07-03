SPEAKER DECLARES THE NINE PATRIOTIC FRONT SEATS VACANT DIRECTS ECZ TO HOLD BY-ELECTIONS

Lusaka- Wednesday 3rd July, 2024

The Speaker of the National Assembly has declared the nine seats of Members of Parliament from the Patriotic Front that recently lost their case in the Constitutional Court challenging their expulsion by Miles Sampa.

Those affected are; Ronald Kaoma Chitotela (Pambashe) Nickson Chilangwa( Kawambwa), Christopher Kangombe (Kamfinsa), Remember Chanda Mutale ( Chitambo), Brian Mundubile ( Mporokoso), Stephen Kampyongo (Shiwangandu), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi) and Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Speaker has refused to recognize the letter written by Miles Sampa renouncing the expulsion stating that Morgan Ng’ona, the so-called Secretary General should have written the letter of renunciation to the Speaker.

The Speaker has also refused information that shows a process was filed in the Constitutional Court against the earlier judgement.

Nine PF held Parliamentary seats declared vacant

Pambashe- Ronald Chitotela

Lupososhi – Emmanuel Mpakata

Kawambwa – Nickson Chilangwa

Kamfinsa- Christopher Kang’ombe

Chitambo- Remember Chanda Mutale

Mporokoso- Brian Mundubile

Shiwang’andu- Stephen Kampyongo

Chilubi- Mulenga Fube

Lunte- Mutotwe Kafwaya

