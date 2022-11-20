NINE POLICE OFFICERS HAVE BEEN HOSPITALISED AFTER BEING BEATEN BY AN ANGRY MOB IN KATETE DISTRICT.

November 20, 2022 – Nine Police officers have been seriously injured after a mob attacked them in Kamwaza village in Katete District, Eastern Province.

All Nine Police officers are admitted to Saint Francis Mission Hospital in Katete District.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2022 around 16:00 hours in Kamwaza village about 35 kilometers south of Katete town.

Police initial investigations revealed that the Headman was protecting two suspects who are alleged to have been involved in the suspected murder of a man only identified as Kusenseyo in Chieftainess Kawaza area on October 6, 2022.

Members of the public apprehended the suspects who were handed over to Police. The suspects were later released on November 14, 2022 due to lack of evidence and this incensed some members of Kawaza Village who resorted to damaging the Headman’s and the suspects’ houses.

Some members of the village also accuse the Headman identified as Chinzu of practicing witchcraft.

Nine Police officers rushed to the village following a report of malicious damage to property in which six houses and one motor vehicle belonging to the Headman and the two suspects were damaged by known people in the village.

As Police officers were leaving the village around 16:00 hours, an uncompromising mob blocked the road with logs and started pelting the officers with stones and sticks causing serious injuries to them.

A Police vehicle was burnt in the process.

Police officers who were armed restrained themselves from using firearms on the villagers. With the help of some community members who rushed to the scene, police managed to withdraw and were rushed to the hospital in Katete.

Police have heightened investigations and more Police officers have been dispatched in order to restore law and order in the area.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer