NINE YEAR OLD GIRL DIES IN SUSPECTED SUICIDE CASE

A 9 year old girl of Kamanga Compound in Lusaka has died in a suspected case of suicide after she was found hanging on her grandfathers window-bar with a clothe around her neck.

Grandfather to the deceased reported the matter to Chelston Police Station on 16th August, 2023, that the girl was found hanging to a brown chitenge material which was tied to the burglar bar of his bedroom window.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, explains that the deceased was first spotted by the nephew to the grandfather, who quickly reported to the mother of the child.

Hamoonga states that when the mother went to the scene, she found her daughter gasping for breath, then untied her and rushed her to Kamanga clinic where they were referred to Chelston clinic.

He notes that the girl was pronounced dead on arrival at Chelston Clinic, with the family advised to obtain a Brought In Dead Certificate from the nearest Police Station, which they did.

Hamoonga adds that no physical injuries were found on the corpse when it was inspected by Police and other family members.

He says the family has requested a postmortem to determine the cause of death while the remains of the girl are at Chelston Clinic.

