NJASE GIRLS TEACHER BADLY BEATEN BY THE ANGRY MOB

Kalomo mob beats Njase Girls School teacher on suspicions of witchcraft

A SUPERTICIOUS mob of young men in Kalomo District of Southern Province on Wednesday decended on an elderly Njase Girls Secondary School teacher, beating him to pulp on accusations that he had caused the death of his own 29-year old son throughout wizardry.

According to people privy to the happenings, Lushomo Muchimba was in perfect health before he suddenly collapsed and died a few moments later.

And as he was being put to rest, a mob accused his father John Muchimba of being responsible for his death and decided to also beat him to death.

The burial ceremony soon degenerated into a free-for-all beating as young man competed in kicks, punches and elbows to send the senior citizen into “chalo cha maluba maluba”.

It took the bravery of officers from Zambia Correctional Service attending the burial ceremony to throw themselves in the melee and insulate Muchimba from sure death.

However, although Muchimba escaped the clutches of irate youths of Kalomo, the residents promised to see to it that Muchimba is buried next to his son.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter but the incident was reported at Kalomo Police.

Kalemba.