Njenje Chizu – Vice President’s Press Aide’s House Raided By Men In Army Uniform

NALUMANGO’S AIDE IN MORE PROBLEM

PRESS SECRETARY TO VICE PRESIDENT SEARCHED

Njenje Chuzu Wrote;

JUST FROM HAPPENING (22:00)

Three Men, driving what looks like a police vehicle, one of them is putting on Army uniform and bulletproof forced his way in my house by pointing a gun at me and searched my house, an army officer without a search warrant broke into the bathroom pointed a gun at my wife who was bathing. I showed him my ID, he said they have been sent by the “General.” They accused me of hiding a criminal in my house.

I am asking myself too many questions: Has the army now joined police patrols or these could be a latest way of staging robberies? Otherwise I was only saved by a brave neighbor who teamed up to stand the ground, they apologized, got my number and drove off.

I have the car number plate, my family is traumatized, my wife can’t stop shaking. It all looks like a failed robbery.

In God we trust.