Njenje Chizu – Vice President’s Press Aide’s House Raided By Men In Army Uniform

NALUMANGO’S AIDE IN MORE PROBLEM
PRESS SECRETARY TO VICE PRESIDENT SEARCHED
Njenje Chuzu Wrote;
JUST FROM HAPPENING (22:00)
Three Men, driving what looks like a police vehicle, one of them is putting on Army uniform and bulletproof forced his way in my house by pointing a gun at me and searched my house, an army officer without a search warrant broke into the bathroom pointed a gun at my wife who was bathing. I showed him my ID, he said they have been sent by the “General.” They accused me of hiding a criminal in my house.
I am asking myself too many questions: Has the army now joined police patrols or these could be a latest way of staging robberies? Otherwise I was only saved by a brave neighbor who teamed up to stand the ground, they apologized, got my number and drove off.
I have the car number plate, my family is traumatized, my wife can’t stop shaking. It all looks like a failed robbery.
In God we trust.
Traumatising as it may be, this does not any sense at all. Maybe Mr. Chuzu should have included in his write up, what, if anything, was taken
Now, 1. Seeing as he has access to very power and influential people, it should be fairly easy to trace the car (if the number plate was legit. 2. A man in his position surely knows that ALL police/army have official ID – for the police, a blue credit-card size card; he should have asked them for that. Failing that, if they were wearing uniforms as he narrated, the uniforms have individual names and serial/service numbers on them. Hopefully, he took a mental note of that.
His boss will surely ask the SG to prioritise this if, indeed, the allegations are as stated.