NKAFWA NAYO DID NOT DIE WITH A BALL IN HIS HANDS.

THE STORY of Nkafwa Nayo dates back in 1950s when Zambia began playing teams from the DRC as early as 1943 .

The Congolese were far superior and the scorelines were incredibly embarrassing for zambia – 12 :0 , 9:0 were common defeats in the hands of DRC.

Embarrassed goalkeepers during those shameless defeats began to make up wild claims of seing lions, knives and locomotives whenever Congolese strikers shoot at goal.

One Zambian goalkeeper from Luanshya by the name of Yotham Mabange was the only goalkeeper who reduced the scoreline defeats from 12:0, 9:0 to 2:1 and 1:0.

Congolese players where amazed by this improvement of Zambian goalkeepers.

Mabange was warned that when they play against Congo, he would face a lot of juju and magic but his reply was; “TETI INE NKAFWA NAYO BOLA MUMINWE”.

That’s how the name kafwanayo came about.

There was no such occurrences about a goalkeeper dying on the pitch with a ball in his hands.

Souce: inspired Brian Mulenga story, current C.E.O of Zambian Super League.