NKANA LAWMAKER BINWELL MPUNDU CHASED FROM PARLIAMENT

Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu, has been chased from Parliament for exhibiting undignified behavior.

The incident occurred after Mr. Mpundu attempted to confront Chama South Member of Parliament, Davison Mung’andu, who had risen on a point of order.

Mr. Mung’andu accused Mr. Mpundu of being involved in facilitating the movements of former Petauke Central MP, Emmanuel Jay Banda.

According to Mr. Mung’andu, it was inappropriate for Mr. Mpundu to continue accusing the government of abducting Mr. Banda.

Mr. Mpundu responded with running remarks, visibly angered, and almost advanced toward Mr. Mung’andu.

This prompted First Deputy Speaker, Attractor Chisangano, to intervene and call for order in the House.

Due to his behavior, which was deemed unfit, the Speaker excused Mr. Mpundu from the Friday proceedings, as she ordered the discontinuation of the point of order.

In the aftermath of these events, some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament walked out of the session.