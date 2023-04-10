Nkana MP Binwell Mpundu To Form Mealie Meal Anti-smuggling Unit

NKANA MP TO FORM ANTI-SMUGGLING UNIT

Kitwe’s Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu says he is forming a private crack squad of young men that will fight the increasing smuggling of mealie meal.

Mealie meal shortages in Chililabombwe, Mufulira, Kitwe, Chingola and Ndola have resulted in retailers selling the staple food at exorbitant prices amid smuggling to DR Congo.

Mr. Mpundu said the situation has reached a point where every citizen must get involved in fighting the rampant smuggling of mealie meal.

“I personally will constitute a private crack squad of young men who will start watching out for smugglers and all those officials who are reportedly involved will be fished out and we will deal with you ourselves because we know you will walk away from the police easily,” Mr. Mpundu said in a facebook post.

“Yes you have heard me, we will start dealing with smugglers ourselves because if not handled properly this situation can bring civil strife but before that happens let us all get to work to protect the peace of our country,” the Kitwe based Parliamentarian said.