Nkana MP Hon. Binwell Mpundu to resign on condition

Nkana MP to resign on condition
Lusaka, – July 5, 2024
Nkana Member of Parliament, Hon. Binwell Mpundu, has extended a bold proposal to the United Party for National Development (UPND). Known for his unwavering stance and vocal presence, Hon. Mpundu has publicly announced his willingness to resign his parliamentary seat under specific conditions, potentially triggering a by-election.
In a direct statement posted on his Facebook page, Hon. Mpundu addressed UPND, offering a unique deal centered around Hon. Jay Jay Banda.
“I have a proposal for you, UPND, since you seem to have a lot of appetite for more seats in Parliament. Please drop the nonsense on Jay Jay and I will convince him so that the two of us can resign, and you can have by-elections in Nkana and Petauke on top of those nine seats you want to have by-elections in,” stated Hon. Mpundu.
Hon. Mpundu’s offer would not only add Nkana and Petauke to the by-election roster but would also escalate the political stakes significantly.
“In fact, I will also resign if you proceed to have those nine by-elections so that we can give you ten seats if you refuse to take my proposed deal on Hon. Jay Jay,” Hon. Mpundu added.
For now, all eyes remain on UPND’s leadership as they deliberate on Hon. Mpundu’s striking proposition, with the potential for significant shifts in parliamentary representation hanging in the balance.
We have too many jokers running our affairs in the country. It is a pity that all hear is mediocre taunting about things that will not add value to our well being as a nation. Can these political leaders sober up and observe the rule of law and understand that they all are servants of the people who they are supposed to very serving instead of their petty appetites for personal satisfaction.
Boma does not negotiate with kiliminoz.
JJ is going to prison and will lose his seat in parliament. There is nothing of value to negotiate here.
Just resign, now,now Nkana constituency won’t definitely miss you at all or indeed anybody. You will not be the first to resign. Bwangu, tender your resign if you are an enough.
Childish!
Very childish & immature. Appalling to think we are supposed to expect this lot for devt in the 21st century….just resign Sir.
What arrogance. Is it UPND that triggered you to be expelled?
Stop holding people at ransome. If you have an issue with your removal. Use due process, the same due process that you and PF abused and disregarded.
The rule of law must work and it has nothing to do with UPND. You are just a Joker insulting the electorate…..