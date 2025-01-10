NKANA MP URGES YOUTH TO TAKE CHARGE OF ZAMBIA’S FUTURE THROUGH “MOVEMENT FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE”





Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has called on Zambia’s youth to unite and become the change they wish to see in the country.





In a passionate new year’s address that was broadcast across various social platforms, Nkana lawmaker laid out his vision for the “Movement for Good Governance also known as Ichabaiche”, a platform he says is aimed at galvanizing young people and empowering them to aspire for leadership in order to control their own destiny.





In his address, the Nkana lawmaker also expressed deep concerns over the erosion of democracy in Zambia. He decried the selective application of justice, citing a recent incident where a cabinet minister made derogatory remarks about an ethnic group without facing consequences, while other Zambians with similar offenses face harsh punishment.





Mr Mpundu has Urged the Zambian youth to draw inspiration from the young people of Senegal who came together and voted for someone from their ranks, 44 year old Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the Nkana MP stated that the young people of Senegal embody the spirit of change that Zambia desperately needs today, calling on the youth to rise up and reshape the country’s future.