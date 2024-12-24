NKANDU ARRIVES IN KAPUTA DISTRICT



Following a successful and productive visit to Kawambwa District in Luapula Province, the United Party for National Development Kaputa’s Area Member of Parliament has arrived in Kaputa District in the Northern Province.





This visit marks a significant opportunity to engage directly with the people of Kaputa constituency and understand their developmental needs.





The primary focus of the visit is to assess the progress of various development projects currently underway in the district.



Elvis Nkandu’s aim is to improve the quality of life for residents, including infrastructure development, health services enhancement, and educational advancements.





In addition to project assessment, his visit Will provides a platform for the Member of Parliament to interact with the community on a personal level.





Listening to the concerns and ideas of the people is central to ensuring that the constituency’s development priorities are aligned with their expectations.





The festive spirit of the Kaputa community has been evident, with residents warmly welcoming the Member of Parliament and the delegation.





This visit underscores the Member of Parliament’s commitment to fostering development and maintaining a strong bond with the people of Kaputa constituency.



TF