NKANDU DONATES 270 BICYCLES TO KAPUTA DISTRICT VILLAGE HEADMEN & WOMEN



Kaputa- Sunday, 9 February 2025



In a move aimed at empowering traditional leaders, Kaputa Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu has donated 270 bicycles to village headmen and women in his constituency.





Speaking at the donation ceremony, Mr. Nkandu, who also serves as Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts, emphasized the importance of supporting traditional leaders in their role as key partners in development.



This gesture aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of dignifying traditional leadership by creating an enabling environment for them to contribute positively to national development.





“The UPND government recognizes the vital role that traditional leaders play in governance and rural development, and we remain committed to supporting them in meaningful ways,” Mr. Nkandu stated.





The donation also fulfills Mr. Nkandu’s promise to provide bicycles to traditional leaders as a Christmas gift to ease their mobility. He urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the bicycles, noting that “this is not just a donation; it is an investment in your leadership and a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to working with you for the development of our communities.”





The traditional leaders expressed gratitude for the donation, acknowledging that the bicycles will greatly enhance their mobility and efficiency in serving their communities.



TF