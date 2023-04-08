NKANDU LUO IS A MISFIT.

When she was Minister Of Health in MMD regime, she dismissed from employment 300 health personnel at a goal and recruited Cubans to replace them.

Given the chance to host a regional conference as Health Ministry in Zambia and the responsibility to organise, she single sourced her company to be contracted to rehabilitate Mulungushi International Conference Center and overpriced procurement by far to greedly enrich herself which became a campaign tool for Michael Sata when they where in the opposite sides later on in the political calendar. When she was Minister of Local Government in PF regime, she short buttoned and dismissed the entire vending business from the streets without giving them alternative trading places which infuriated Zambians and she was removed. Taken to Higher Education as Minister it became worse.

She scrapped off meal allowances for university students, banned student and workers unions at Higher Institutes of learning, froze workers and even Lecturers salaries which even became erratic, and during her time the police teargassed UNZA students leading to the death of one student and as if that was not enough she indefinitely closed Copperbelt University deaf earing pleadings from fellow Ministers, Lecturers, students, parents and other concerned citizens up until she was removed. Her hand picking as running mate to Edgar Lungu contributed largely to the loss considering her hardheartedness. Mumbi Phiri is her relative. Nkandu Luo enemised her own blood in the Munali Parliamentary seat rivalry.

She was not defending her when she was arrested now she has become a champion on her release just

because of her ambition to be VP. Zambians know her character. She is a misfit.

By Mutale D Mwamba