NKANDU LUO, OTHERS JOIN PETAUKE CAMPAIGNS



As Professor Luo, Hon. Elizabeth Phiri, and Hon. Jean Kapata arrived in Petauke to support Tonse Alliance Candidate Simon Banda.



Former Gender Minister Olipa Phiri warned the people of Petauke Constituency not to believe UPND’s claims that they would be removed from the social cash transfer fund if they didn’t vote for them.



Speaking to voters in Kazala village ahead of the February 6th Petauke parliamentary by-elections, Ms. Phiri urged voters to turn out in large numbers and vote for Tonse Alliance candidate Simon Banda under the NCP ticket.



“I was your minister for Gender under the PF government. I brought social cash transfer to Petauke. UPND and HH found this program and continued it. They shouldn’t lie to you, claiming that if you don’t vote for them, you’ll be removed from the program.





The Patriotic Front (PF) and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu cared for you, hence this program. It’s your constitutional right to elect a leader of your choice, and UPND shouldn’t take advantage of you.”



Former Lands Minister Hon. Jean Kapata emphasized the need to protect votes from “ruthless power-hungry dictators” who only serve their own interests and those of foreigners. She reminded Petauke residents of UPND’s unfulfilled promises, including reducing fertilizer prices.





Former Higher Education Minister Prof Nkandu Luo called for unity among Petauke residents, seeking justice for the mistreatment of their former lawmaker, Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, by voting for Simon Banda.



📸PF Media Team