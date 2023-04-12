Nkandu Luo Was Bad Choice For Running Mate- Miles Sampa

LUO WAS BAD CHOICE FOR RUNNING MATE- MILES SAMPA

Miles Sampa says one of the reasons why Patriotic Front (PF) lost the 2021 general election was that of the bad choice of the presidential running mate, Professor Nkandu Luo.

Mr Sampa also criticised the 2021 PF campaign song Alebwelelapo saying it was a display of arrogance at its worse and daring to the voters.

Mr Sampa, who is aspiring for the PF presidency, believes the party was not attractive to the young people because of bad choice of candidates such as Prof Luo as President Edgar Lungu’s running mate.

“I don’t think my own sister, madam Prof Luo, should have been a running mate,” he said when he featured on Prime TV on Monday.

“It should have been somebody else who is youth-friendly. There’re many others, for instance Christopher Kang’ombe, Christopher Shakafuswa, Kampamba Mulenga…..”

(Credit: Zambia Daily Mail)