NKANDU STRONGLY CAUTIONS INCOMING ZAA EXECUTIVE AGAINST BUILDING A KINGDOM



MINISTER of Youth, sport and arts Elvis Nkandu has strongly cautioned the incoming Zambia Athletics Association Executive against building a kingdom within the organization, emphasizing the importance of democratic leadership.



Speaking at the ongoing ZAA elective AGM, Nkandu’s warning suggests that he wants the new executive to prioritize the organization’s goals over personal interests. This is in line with his efforts to enhance integrity in sports and promote good governance.



By emphasizing these points, Minister Nkandu aims to ensure that the Zambia Athletics Association is led effectively and democratically, ultimately benefiting the sport and its participants.



UPND Zambia