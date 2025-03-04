NKANDU THANK PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND UPND FOR HIS APPOINTMENT AS THE PARTY DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON



….As he writes:



I am deeply humbled and honoured to accept my appointment by President Hakainde Hichilema as the United Party For National Development – UPND Party Deputy Spokesperson.

I am grateful for the trust and confidence the President and Party have placed in me, and I pledge to work tirelessly with to promote our party’s values and ideals.



As a proud member of the UPND, I am committed to advancing our party’s agenda and supporting the President’s vision for a better Zambia.

I look forward to working closely with the party leadership, members, and stakeholders to ensure that our message of hope, unity, and development reaches every corner of our great nation.





I would like to thank our Party President who is also the Republican President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, for this opportunity to serve. I would also like to thank my family, friends, and supporters for their encouragement and guidance throughout my journey.



Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

UPND Party Deputy Spokesperson