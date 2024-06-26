NKANDU VISITS NEWLY ADOPTED ZAMBIANS IN KAPUTA EAST

Northern Province-Kaputa Constituency Area Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu today crossed rivers,plains and swamps to visit the Newly adopted people from Democratic Republic of Congo who where adopted following a successful geographic dispute.

The Newly adopted Zambian residents are situated in Kansaki branch which is in Mukonge ward.

Speaking during his visit in the company of Kaputa district Council Chairperson kennedy Chola,Kaputa District Commissioner Cosmas Mwaya and other party officials,Mr Nkandu advised the community to get the National Registration Cards for easy access to the country’s resources.

Mr Nkandu also took time to explain government policies and commitments to safeguarding the lives of Zambian people.

Nkandu Promised the residents that they will soon start benefiting from the country’s National cake.

He further conveyed the message of good will from the President Hakainde Hichilema.

The population of the newly adopted people stand’s at over 500 people.

TF