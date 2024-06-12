NKANDU WANTS CHIPOLOPOLO POOR PERFORMANCE ADDRESSED

Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU says there is need to urgently address the poor performance at the senior men’s national team.

NKANDU says it’s is disappointing that the Chipolopolo have continued to record poor results despite the support rendered by both Government and the Zambian people.

He says the technical bench needs to take ownership and ensure that the situation with the national team is addressed.

NKANDU told ZNBC Sport that it is disheartening that now the country has slim chances of qualifying to the World Cup.

Yesterday Zambia lost one nil to Tanzania in the Group E World Cup Qualifiers fixture.

CREDIT: ZNBC