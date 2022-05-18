NAKED FISH MONGER BREAKS INTO BEDROOM AND SLEEPS ON THE SAME BED WITH HIS NEIGHBOURS’ WIFE

A 38 year old fish Monger of Kabobola Compound in Mazabuka has been ordered to pay a K3, 500 for intruding and sleeping on the neighbour’s bed.

Byta FM Court beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter where Titus Hamantanga sued Miyanda Mainza in the Mazabuka Local Court demanding K5, 000 compensation for entering his bedroom where he was sleeping with his wife.

Hamantanga told the court that on 28th March, 2022, the defendant entered his house around 01:30 hours without any clothes and jumped into the couple’s bed, were he covered himself and slept at the back of the plaintiff’s wife.

Hamantanga told the court that the defendant switched off the lights before covering himself in the blankets.

The complainant told the court that when he realised they had company, he slapped the defendant on the face, who immediately ran away with his wife’s chitenge material and her underwear.

In defense, Mainza told that the court that he was drunk and missed the door to his room.

In delivering judgment, Mazabuka Senior Resident local court magistrate, Regent Zhandu, ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff K3, 500, buy a Chitenge material and underwear for the plaintiff’s wife.