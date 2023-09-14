Nkeyema Businness Man and suspected mastermind of the Pamela Chisumpa abductions Enest Sikaonga has been burnt to death for ritual killings in Mumbwa

ERNEST SIKAONGA, ONE OF THE BUSINESSMEN KILLED BY A MOB IN MUMBWA YESTERDAY ON SUSPICION OF BEING A RITUAL KILLER IS THE ELDER BROTHER OF CONVICTED ABDUCTOR, MATHEWS SIKAONGA.

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH OF TWO PEOPLE IN MUMWA RIOTS

September 13, 2023 – TWO people have been killed in Mumbwa District by an irate mob during a riot after information went round that another person had been killed and private parts removed.

The two include prominent Nkeyema Businessman Sikaonga Enerst popularly known as Yakaipa and his friend David Mwakiyoma a Tanzanian who was burnt by the rioting mob.

The riots started after the murder of Mwiya Kashweka whom the mob suspected that his heart and private parts were removed.

One person was in the process apprehended by the members of the public and taken to the police which provoked the situation.

Many Mumbwa residents descended on the Police demanding that the suspect be handed over to them which led to Police running battles with the residents to bring about peace.

Various public buildings have been destroyed by the rioting residents among them a Veterinary office being burnt to ashes, windows for the Police, Immigration and National Registration offices were all broken down.

Two motor vehicles which were involved in an accident were also burnt, four private vehicles had their windows shattered while two officers were injured in the process.

Some shops at the market have also been looted by a mob.

Police in the area received reinforcement of officers from the Zambia Air Force and Department of Wildlife among others.

Investigations have been instituted.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer