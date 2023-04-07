NKOMBO ATTACKS ECL

MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has referred to former President Edgar Lungu as a weak President.

Nkombo says Lungu allowed himself to be controlled by criminals, which he says is the reason why there was indiscipline in the country.

Byta FM Zambia Journalist reports that the Mazabuka Central Parliamentarian alleges that as a result this of indiscipline, blood shed and other things that should be considered abnormal started looking normal in the country.

Nkombo says Zambians made a mistake by cheapening the presidency by electing leaders such as Lungu.

He concluded his remarks by singing a song which implies that Zambians will never return to the old political climate.

Nkombo was speaking in Chililabombwe where he was drumming up support for United Party for National Development – UPND councillor Solomon Banda for the upcoming bye election in Chitimukulu Ward.