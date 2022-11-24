NKOMBO BANS POLITICIANS IN CDF COMMITTEES

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo, says political party leaders who have been nominated to oversee Constituency Development Funds –CDF Committees must relinquish their party positions.

Nkombo says this is in order for them to meet the set regulations in the management of the funds.

The Minister told Journalists in Livingstone that it has come to the attention of his Ministry that some political party leaders have held on to party positions and are actively involved in the management of CDF.

He noted that set regulations indicate that anyone who holds a political office in a party structure does not qualify to hold any position in the CDF committee.

Nkombo said his ministry has written to all councils where there is sufficient evidence of office holders in a political party to remove such members.