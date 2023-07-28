NKOMBO DIRECTS PROVISION OF WASTE BINS AND BEAUTIFICATION OF ALL SHOPS/PROPERTIES WITHIN CBD

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo called on all Property and Business Owners in Lusaka Central Business District to beautify their premises.

In a letter shared on media platforms by the Ministry of Information and Media, Nkombo says it has become of urgency to ensure that immediate external business environment be properly attended to.

He says this follows the relocation of street vendors away from the Central Business

District (CBD).

Nkombo says business premises now require improvements in the general Aesthetics.

He says this can be made through painting the exterior of the shops and all business premises, in the case where the properties require a fresh quote of paint.

Nkombo says business owners must start placing refuse bins that allow for easy separation of waste at all entrances or exits, to be guided by the local authority.

The Minister further directs business owners to remove all displays in the pathways and pavements in order to aid free movement by citizens.

Nkombo has revealed that Decotex Paints Limited has committed to offer a 20% discount on all exterior paints, urging all shops and property owners to cooperate by meeting all requirements by 31

August, 2023.

He has since directed the Town Clerk, Lusaka City Council, to ensure that the instruction is complied with without fail.