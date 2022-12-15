NKOMBO HANDS OVER GRADER, 200 DESKS BOUGHT USING CDF

By Jane Zulu



LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo on Wednesday morning handed over a Caterpillar grader to Kafue Town Council bought at a cost of K3.7 million using the 2022 Constituency Development Fund allocation.



Nkombo also handed over 200 desks procured at a cost of K195,000 to various schools in Kafue.



Nkombo further awarded 42 cooperatives which were drawn from all the 18 wards of Kafue District



The handover ceremony was attended by Kafue District Commissioner Maurice Hikapulwe, CDF Chairman Meddy Muleya, Acting Council Secretary Sekani Tembo and Kafue MP Miriam Chonya.