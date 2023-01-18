NKOMBO, HH VARYING POSITIONS ON VENDORS CATCHES KASANKHA’S ATTENTION

New Heritage Party Vice President, Samuel Kasankha, says he sympathises with Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo’s and President Hakainde Hichilema’s different positions on the issue of street vending.

Kasankha states that the desire to eliminate street vendors by Nkombo has the support of many other Zambians due to several critical considerations.

He notes that Street Vending leads to accumulation of filth in the central business area, inadequate sanitation facilities, overcrowding in the streets, hence creating an opportunity for thieves and pickpockets to easily perform their unlawful acts.

Kasankha remarks that the aforementioned reasons provide sufficient reasons to support the permanent elimination of street vending, especially where alternative trading spaces like markets exist.

He however also applauds Hichilema’s call for all inclusive consultations before such action could be taking, noting that the situation has prevailed for a long time and is not unique to Zambia, hence no need for hurried solutions.

Kasankha has called on the President who has taken the initiative to ask for consultation, to use every workable means to gather an indaba of different expertise to debate and propose permanent solutions.

He is of the view that commanding vendors out of the streets by ultimatum or physical force will agitate angry anti-government reactions.

