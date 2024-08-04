NKOMBO IMPRESSED WITH CHINESE COMPANIES



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry NKOMBO has encouraged showgoers and farmers to visit the Chinese arena and see the different products and services being offered.



The minister was speaking Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2024, when he toured the stands.



NKOMBO appreciated the diversity of Chinese companies in offering products and services. The minister said Zambia and Chinese people should continue with such collaboration, adding that it is contributing highly to the country’s economy through knowledge, innovation, and work being shared.



NKOMBO has therefore thanked the show society for a well-organised exhibition and said that it is during this time that various stakeholders showcase their products to the public and add value to a meaningful society.



In attendance was Zambia Chinese Association President Wu Ming, who expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit. Mr. Ming said that his association is open and ready to work together with the government in order to offer good and quality service to the people of Zambia.



And Zambia Chinese Association vice president, Mr. Liu, also expressed confidence in working towards developing and strengthening the relationship Zambia and China are enjoying.



Earlier in the morning, the Zambia Chinese Association was awarded as the platinum sponsor during the 2024 Agriculture and Commercial Show.



The visiting Burundi president, Eavariste Ndayishimiye, and president Hakainde Hichilema presented the award immediately after the official opening.



BY EDITH MWIINGA

KUMWESU AUG 4, 2024.