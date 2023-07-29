MINISTER NKOMBO WITHDRAWS DECOTEX CIRCULAR

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has accepted that he made a mistake to “advertise” for Decotex on Government letter and has since withdrawn the letter and unreservedly apologised before a Parliament seating session of the 28 July 2023.

The circular indicated that Decotex Paints Limited would offer a 20 percent discount on exterior paints, as a way of ensuring that all business owners in the CBD painted their shops.

The Law maker has admitted that it was a “terrible” error on his part of judgement to mention Decotex Paints on Government letterhead and that a new circular will be issued without the mention of the name.

Responding Roan Member of parliament who wanted to know if Cities will now have a standardised colour code, Hon. Garry Nkombo stated that Colour codes will be proposed as part of the superseding circular but will not mean to replace corporate branding for various companies and business houses.

The Minister was however clear that the part of the circular which requires all business owners to paint their shops by 31 August 2023 still remains in effect and that business owners are free to buy paint from any paint vending companies.

