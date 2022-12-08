NKOMBO’S DRIVER ADMITS DRIVING CARELESSLY

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo’s driver has been charged with the offence of careless driving.

This follows an accident which happened on Wednesday around 17:45 hours on Great North Road at William area, involving two vehicles – one belonging to Nkombo and the other to Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali.

In a statement seen by Byta FM News, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said Nkombo’s driver Panji Simanansa has been charged with careless driving and has since paid Admission of Guilty fine.

He says the accident happened when Simanansa Misjudged Clearance distance and went to hit into the other vehicle from behind as they were approaching speed humps.

Mwale says all occupants from both vehicles escaped unhurt, adding that Nkombo’s vehicle had its front part extensively damaged while Tayali’s vehicle had its rear part deformed.

