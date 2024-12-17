NKOMBO’S FOURTH TERM SHOULD BE CONSIDERED HIS FIRST IN GOVERNMENT SAYS ZULU

A founder member of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) in Mazabuka, Donald Zulu, has urged residents to consider Gary Nkombo’s fourth term in office as his first term as a member of Parliament for the ruling party.

Zulu, who previously challenged Nkombo in the 2006 elections under PF, tells Byta FM News that Nkombo has just started his first term in government, hence the need for another term in office.

Zulu believes Nkombo deserves another term to continue his developmental projects.

He emphasized that Nkombo’s first term serving as a member of Parliament for the ruling party is a significant factor, considering his previous three terms were in opposition.

Zulu thinks Nkombo should be given another term to complete the projects he has initiated and to allow him to fully implement his developmental agenda for Mazabuka.

However, Opposition Citizens First Southern Province Youth Chairman Savewell Hancheka appealed to Nkombo to deliver on his promises first before seeking re-election in 2026.

Hancheka noted that there will be no empathy votes in 2026 from the people because Nkombo is now in government.

Nkombo, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has been serving as the Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency since 2006.