NKOMESHYA, MASEBO ACCUSED OF INTERFERING IN TITLE DEEDS PROCESSING IN CHONGWE





A group of settlers in Chongwe district are crying foul over the alleged interference by Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II and Minister of Lands Sylvia Masebo in their efforts to obtain title deeds to their land.





One of the settlers Kabela Kaoma says the locals have been seeking to formalize their land ownership by acquiring title deeds but the Chieftainess has been refusing to allow it.





He alleges that the traditional leader’s refusal has led to a lot of interference in the matter, prompting the settlers to take the issue to court.



He revealed that the court ruled in favor of the settlers in September last year by ordering the Lands Minister who is also the area member of Parliament to issue title deeds to the settlers within 120 days.





Mr Kaoma alleges that some individuals, including a family member of the Minister of Lands have managed to acquire title deeds for the same land.





Meanwhile, Lands Minister Sylvia Masebo claims that the land in question is under a chiefdom and cannot be issued title deeds.



She says that residents of Chongwe district have been misled by unscrupulous individuals resulting in the sale of their land