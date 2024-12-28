Nkosazana Daughter Scammed Out Of Bookings By Fake Manager

Nkosazana Daughter has revealed that she was scammed out of bookings by a fake manager. A person parading the entertainment industry and taking bookings ‘for Nkosazana Daughter’ has been shamed.

Unfortunately, the acclaimed singer and performer Nkosazana Daughter recently fell victim to a fraudulent online booking scheme.

Nkosazana Daughter, known for her hit song “Keneilwe,” revealed that a scammer operating under Mpho Mapeta has been posing as her manager and booking agent. This individual has been soliciting payments from event organizers and promoters by fraudulently using her name. The scam includes sending fake invoices and directing payments to unauthorized accounts.

Statement from the Artist

In an official statement, the singer expressed deep regret about the situation, urging her supporters and industry professionals to stay vigilant. She highlighted the importance of verifying information, noting,

“Our booking number was compromised, and the individual behind this is misusing it to solicit payments. Please avoid processing payments to any invoices sent through unauthorized channels.”

Promoters: How to Stay Safe

To safeguard her fans and collaborators, Nkosazana Daughter emphasized the need for promoters to adhere strictly to official booking procedures. She said

“We strongly urge all promoters and event organizers to utilize the official booking channels and ensure payments are made exclusively to the company’s verified account. This measure will help avoid similar incidents and ensure a seamless process for securing talent.”

The singer also apologised to anyone affected by the scam, adding,

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this unfortunate situation.”

As the festive season continues, it’s crucial to remain alert and cautious. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but by following the right procedures and staying informed, you can help protect yourself and others.