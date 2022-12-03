NKOYAS, MBUNDAS TO MEET DEMAND KAFUE PROVINCE

The Nkoya Royal Establishment as called for a Council meeting on 10th December 2022.

The meeting is to deliberate on proposals by Nkoyas,Mbundas for their demand for their own province and one “One Province and One Royal Establishment.”

They will meet to raise the advocacy on the creatio of Kafue Province as Zambia’s 11th Province

Nkoyas, Mbundas and others want a province comprising districts; Mumbwa, Kaoma, Nkeyema, Luampa, Lukulu and parts of Kasempa and parts of Mufumbwe to form Kafue Province.

Nkoyas have expressed anger that no government official attended the recent Kazanga Traditional Ceremony.

Nkoyas say the 11th Province should be known as Kafue Province. Nkoyas say this is to resolve the issue surrounding the One Province, One Royal Establishment.