NKWAZI HOUSE WAS REHABILITATED -CHITOTELA

Former Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Ronald Kaoma Chitotela said President Edgar Lungu occupied State House the entire period he was Head of State from 2015-2021.

Chitotela also said Nkwazi House was rehabilitated.

“I can confirm that President Lungu lived in Nkwazi House at State House. He just moved briefly to State Lodge during the period of rehabilitation. He moved back to Nkwazi after we finished the renovations of Nkwazi. He remained at Nkwazi till his last day in office.”

He was responding to assertions made by the UPND that President Lungu did not live in Nkwazi House.