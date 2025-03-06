NO amount of intimidation and blatant lies will stop the Catholic Church from speaking the truth- Archbishop Dr Alick Banda

Zambians are hungry, angry



NO amount of intimidation, insinuation, inuendo and blatant lies will stop the Catholic Church from speaking the truth and we shall defend the truth at all costs, His Grace Archbishop Dr Alick Banda has said.





Archbishop Dr Banda says the truth is that people are hungry and angry and that those in leadership reserve the right to take the truth or leave it.





In his homily during the Ash Wednesday yesterday, the Archbishop of the diocese of Lusaka said no amount of intimidation against the Catholic Church shall succeed in silencing the voice of the Church