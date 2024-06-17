NO BETTER ENDING TO WHAT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS INITIATED- Silavwe Jackson

NO BETTER ENDING TO WHAT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS INITIATED

…weaponization of State institutions will leave him and the Nation terribly bleeding.

17th June, 2024

President Hichilema must return to full democracy, the one he once preached about when in the opposition. The President has lost his vision outlined in his President elect speech at community house.

President Hichilema has fully weaponized and mobilised State institutions such as the Zambia Police, Judiciary, Parliament against citizens and groups critical and holding contrary views from him and UPND.

President Hichilema and UPND have branded anyone critical of them as enemies of the state, thugs, criminals and thieves to be arrested and persecuted using the State machinery such as the Police.

President Hichilema and his circle of power have attached personal emotions to the Laws of the Land and justified their repugnant conduct neglecting the real problems facing our people such as the high cost of living.

President Hichilema must realise that the weaponization of State institutions is a double edged sword that will leave him and the Nation terribly bleeding. There’s no better ending to what he has initiated. He must change course.

Silavwe Jackson.

President

GPZ.