No Bond for Sean Tembo despite meeting all bond conditions- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

No Bond for Sean Tembo

Police have denied police bond to Patriots for Economic Progress( PeP) leader, Sean Tembo despite meeting all bond conditions. Two Members of Parliament submitted letters of support for Mr. Tembo.

Earlier Police charged and arrested Mr. Tembo with two counts of hate speech against President Hakinde Hichilema under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021.

He remains detained at Balmoral Police Station outside Makeni.