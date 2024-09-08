NO CB MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES – GOVT



MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says reports of a looming shortage of mealie meal on the Copperbelt are not true as the region has enough stocks of the staple food.



Mr Kawana has also confirmed that no human being has died of suspected aflatoxin contamination.



“We have noticed that there are media reports on various media platforms wanting to suggest that there is a looming shortage of mealie meal, especially on the Copperbelt and particularly in Kitwe,” he said.



“We want to make it very clear that there is no such looming shortage of mealie meal on the Copperbelt or any other parts of the country because there are enough stocks of mealie meal in various outfits for people to buy.”



Mr Kawana urged people not to panic and

start buying bags of mealie meal in bulk.



Daily Mail