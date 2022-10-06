No Child Will Be Sitting On The Floor In A Classroom By The End Of 2023 – HH

Lusaka – October 5, 2022

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has revealed that there will be no child sitting on the floor in a classroom by the end of 2023, describing the vice as very offending to the 19 million Zambians if left to continue.

Speaking this afternoon when he officiated at the 2022 World Teachers’ Day commemoration at the Lusaka Show Grounds, the Head of State reiterated that allowing children to sit on the floor meant the education officials were offending the 19 million Zambians and himself. The President warned those entrusted with the responsibility of managing the education sector that they will tackle each other if the situation is not stopped by the end of 2023.

President Hichilema stressed that there was no way a child can concentrate in class when they are in pain caused by sitting on the floor.

Mr Hichilema assured dignitaries and the nation at large that no desks would be imported into the country but made locally to ensure Zambian carpenters and welders are empowered.

The 2022 World Teachers’ Day was commemorated under the theme ‘Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’.

The President has on numerous occasions pointed out that education is the greatest equaliser between the well-to-do and the disadvantaged. It is in this regard that the Head of State and the UPND Government have introduced free education from Grade 1 to 12; recruited more than 30, 000 teachers, offered bursaries to learners and reintroduced student meal allowances. The Head of State has repeatedly reminded the citizenry that he himself is a beneficiary of free education and Government scholarships, hence it is the intention of his administration to provide the same to Zambian learners.

President Hichilema’s passionate commitment towards quality education in Zambia is indeed unprecedented. We wish the Head of State all the best in this noble cause.

