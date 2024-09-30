No civilian will lead Uganda after President Museveni.The security forces will not allow it. The next leader will be a soldier or policeman- Museveni’s son General Muhozi

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ruled out the possibility of Uganda being ruled by a civilian after President Museveni leaves power.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter) , Muhoozi said the security forces would not allow a civilian to hold the country’s highest office.

“No civilian will lead Uganda after President Museveni. The security forces will not allow it. The next leader will be a soldier or policeman,” Gen Muhoozi posted.

This comes hours after Muhoozi released a series of mind- boggling posts, including one in which he announced that he will not run for President in 2026.

“I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026. Almighty God told me to focus on his army first. So I fully endorse President Yoweri Museveni in the next elections,” he stated.

Muhoozi, who was in March, appointed CDF, has been rumoured for some time to be preparing to replace his father Museveni as President.

Speculations about Muhoozi succession plans gained momentum when through the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), to which he is the chairman, started organising countrywide mobilisation tours.

Previously, he has also, through a number of controversial social media posts, declared that would run for presidency in 2026.

However Muhoozi, ruled out intention of vying for Presidency in 2026, and urged all PLU supporters to back Museveni in the forthcoming presidential race.

“All my millions of supporters. All the supporters of PLU. We shall all of us, as one man and without exception support President Museveni in 2026. The future belongs to our mighty God alone, and we shall triumph in His name,”

Museveni, has been in power since 1986.

It is not clear whether he will seek his seventh term, but political commentators suggest his return is written in the stars.