No Clothes, No Problem: Kesego Mabote Exposes Prophet Bushiri’s Lustful Demands (Video)

A Botswana national named Kesego Mabote took social media by storm when she shared that she had been having an affair with controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Jesus Nation Church became an international topic of scandals after audios of him inviting his side chick to Malawi were leaked on Facebook.

It is not yet confirmed that the audio was by Shepherd Bushiri, but the voice is similar to the celebrated Prophet’s.

With many people doubting the girl and her intentions, she has taken it upon herself to prove further that she was in a relationship with Bushiri.

Kesego has taken to Facebook to show screenshots of her WhatsApp conversations with the married man of God. The two were in communication till this past weekend.



Kesego Mabote reveals Prophet Shepherd BBushiri’s unholy demands.



According to the chats, Kesego’s boyfriend found out and was going to tell her mother of the affair, so she took it upon herself to confess before he did.

From the chats, Shepherd Bushiri could be seen asking to send his trusted men from church to give her money.

Kesego further tells Bushiri that they are not blackmailing him and do not want his money but for the truth to come out before someone else exposes them.

When Bushiri started feeling the heat, he started deleting the messages, and Kesego had to explain in her post what the deleted messages were saying.

To see the pictures and video click here.